faults Nwosu’s tenure extension

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has asked the Board of Trustees Chairman of the African Democratic Congress, Senator Patricia Akwashiki to conduct a convention to usher in a new National Working Committee of the party, VANGUARD has gathered.

A source in INEC said the National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu was told to jettison the idea of a tenure extension, saying that his tenure and that of his NWC members have since expired in August.

The source said, “The Independent National Electoral Commission has asked the former chairman to bury the idea of seeking tenure extension as his tenure as chairman expired on August 28 2022. Any action taken after the said date by the former chairman and NWC is null and void and won’t be recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“The Commission maintains that by the constitution of the African Democratic Congress the only authority recognized is the BOT Chairman Mrs. Patricia Akwashiki and the NEC of the party made up of the State Chairmen.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission’s position is that the BOT Chairman must conduct a convention to usher in a new NWC.”

