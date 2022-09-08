By Chidi Nkwopara

Judicial Commission of Inquiry into recent security breaches in parts of Imo State has submitted its report to Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The seven-man Judicial commission of inquiry, headed by retired Justice Fred Njemanze, was inaugurated in October last year by Uzodimma.

Speaking before handing over the four-volume report, Justice Njemanze disclosed that the commission covered the event in Izombe, stressing that they received over 320 petitions and exhibits while their sittings lasted.

His words: “The Commission took evidence from a cross-section of persons and institutions in Imo State, including 19 traditional rulers, Presidents General of town unions in the state, the police, the Directorate of State Services, DSS, and the Correctional Services.

“The report is made up of four volumes. The Commission received over 350 petitions and heard the persons involved. The army did not appear before the Commission despite all the notices served on them.”

Responding, the Governor thanked the members of the Commission for diligently taking up the assignment and justifying the confidence reposed on them by the government.

