By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu, on Monday said the time has come to end the misrule by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state and Nigeria at large.

Senator Anyanwu stated this to newsmen in Owerri, while inaugurating a campaign council, Divine Mandate Movement, DMM, with a former ranking lawmaker who represented Okigwe state constituency, at Imo state House of Assembly, Ngozi Ogbu, as his Director General.

Senator Anyanwu said the purpose was to “Deliver all PDP candidates in the 2023 elections which remain the cardinal objective of the party, and members should do everything possible to make PDP formidable.

“Our party’s mission to rescue, rebuild and redirect the nation from the misrule of the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) should be the priority of every well-meaning Nigerian desirous of a radical change of leadership batons in Nigeria.”

He also said: “By collective allegiance, perseverance and dedication, the Divine Mandate Movement, since its inception in 2015 remained so resilient and irrepressible force in the quest to bring a new lease of life to Imo People.

“Nevertheless, we are confronted with the vexed issues of the abysmal failure of the reckless, inhumane and anti-people APC administration which has brought so much pain, sorrow, distress, fear and regrets to our once secured, peaceful, united and prosperous citizens in Imo State in particular, and Nigeria in general.

“It’s no longer in doubt that the APC has subjected our people to the worst form of agonizing hardship, corruption, and violence. The government is laced with myriads of divisive propaganda that has succeeded in destroying the fabric of our society. Today, our people are looking up to us for s

