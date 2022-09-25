By Ayo Onikoyi

The Nigerian music scene is currently receiving global attention with several phenomenal talents joining the fray. One of such new talents is El Smitho, a Cameroon indigene based in the USA.

El Smitho is a gifted songwriter, singer and dancehall artist, whose musical genre is Afrobeats, Afro pop and Afro fusion.

He is musically inspired by international artists such as Davido, Chris Brown and Cardi B, who he hopes to do a collabo with some day.

Growing up in Cameroon, his passion for music was so great that he hit every party in town just to go dance.

However his musical career would only take off after relocating abroad after high school. Since 2018 when he recorded his first single titled, El Djello, there has been no turning back for the talented singer who has six songs released on YouTube.

El Smitho made his entrance into the Nigerian market with the release of the iconic Up & Down song in July, which has since been trending on top playlists across the country, much to his joy.

“I’m delighted to see myself in the spotlight in one of the biggest entertainment industries in the3 world. All my accomplishments are as a result of the great team I have in Nigeria who never sleep until the job is productive. I’m set to cause ripples with my Afro-fusion vibes,” he said.

The singer, who in 2019 performed at the Columbus-Ohio African Festival in the USA alongside Nigeria’s Kizz Daniel, is expected to release an EP by November.

