Efosa Taiwo

Popular Nigerian skitmaker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu also known as Oga Sabinus has survived a car accident on Sunday morning.

It was gathered he was driving in Lagos when a drunk driver ram into his car.

The car could be seen from pictures taken at the seen to be damaged at the bonnet at which it was hit.

Oga Sabinus took to his Instagram Live some minutes after the incident to assure his fans that he is safe and well.

Sabinus said, “For the people calling, I am receiving messages, I am okay. Don’t be afraid. The only thing I keep saying is people should avoid drinking before driving. It is the first time I will be seeing a car driving in one lane, and another car in another lane drive into the other lane and scatter the motor.

“We thank God. We thank God for life first. So Sabinues, I am safe, nothing happened to me. I am okay. Don’t be afraid.

“Who dies are those with bad hands those whose hands are not clean. We thank God.”

It will be recalled that last weekend, popular gospel artiste, Dunsin Oyekan also survived a car accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

RELATED NEWS