By Ikechukwu Odu, NSUKKA

The Labour Party, LP, candidate for the Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State for the 2023 general elections, Ernest Ike Ugwu, on Wednesday said he was not in LP, to facilitate the realisation of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid.

His reaction came on the heels of allegations that he received money from Governor Ifeanyi to ensure that no other candidate emerged under LP to challenge the governor in his bid to represent the District at the National Assembly when his tenure runs out in 2023.

He also said that he had worked so hard for the formation of LP in the District, adding that those who are trying to snatch the ticket from him were fair-weather politicians who were bent on reaping where they did not sow.

These were contained in a statement made available to Vanguard by the Ernest Ike Ugwu Campaign Organisation, wherein he equally restated that he is the authentic candidate of LP for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 election, adding that he would not be distracted by mischief makers and fifth columnists in his bid to represent his people at the National Assembly.

He equally alleged that he brought most of the stakeholders, including the gubernatorial candidate, Chijioke Edoga, into LP, adding that no amount of campaign of calumny would dent the efforts he has put in forming formidable structure for the party at the grassroot.

Part of the statement reads “The attention of the Ernest Ike Ugwu Campaign Organization has been called to the many laughable claims on various media including an article titled; “Ugwuanyi Squanders Enugu State Funds on Senate Bid,” wherein a ghost writer alleged that Ernest Ike Ugwu, the party-elected and legitimate candidate of the Labor Party for the Enugu North Senatorial District is being funded by Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to prevent one other impostor from competing with the governor. Nothing is possibly more absurd. Ernest Ike Ugwu has been very busy moving from one media house to another educating the good people of Enugu North on the programs he would be implementing when he gets to the Senate and would have loved to ignore these malicious and mendacious pieces of falsehood being shamelessly peddled by blackmailers and desperate elements but it has become imperative to put out a brief remark for the benefit of the good people of Enugu North.

“The ghost writer for their latest outing alleged that Ike Ugwu got the sum of N200 million from the governor to stay in the race. The ghost writer needs, obviously, further training on how to use hyperbole. When did the amount drop to N200 million? The last figure they bandied about ran into billions of naira.

We hope the ghost writer would not get into trouble with their paymasters for daring to slash down the figure of their colorful imagination. He needs to be abreast with the most recent information so as not to sing from a different hymn sheet with his masters.

“It will also be of importance to make it known to the public that most of the notable candidates in Labour Party today were brought in by Ernest Ike Ugwu such as Chidi Obetta, Emeka Mama, Stainless Nwodo and most importantly, Barr. Chijioke Edoga the gubernatorial candidate of Labour Party in Enugu State.

Ernest Ike Ugwu visited and begged most of the notable politicians in Igbo Eze South Local Government Area to come and pick the Labor Party Senatorial ticket for Enugu North Senatorial District including the renowned Economist, Prof. Osita Ogbu and Barr. Okey Ezea aka Ideke, an invitation most of them declined, saying that Labour Party is relatively unknown and dead-on arrival.

If these guys are honest, they will admit this much to be true. So, how can a man who spent his time and personal resources to build a party in Enugu State turn around to collect money in order to sabotage his own efforts?

“It is also important to point out to all, especially those contesting that Okey Ezea that is the ticket holder for Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu state that had it not been for the efforts of Ike Ugwu who contested and won the party’s Senatorial ticket, there won’t be any senatorial candidate for Labour party in this coming election for Enugu North, just like there is no one contesting on the platform of YPP and other parties who missed the window.

“The truth remains that Ernest Ike Ugwu is the duly elected and legitimate candidate of the Labour Party for the Enugu North Senate election. And, no amount of campaign of calumny and calculated emotional blackmail and gaslighting can change this fact. When Ike Ugwu was running around to set up structures for the Labor Party in Enugu State, all the seasonal and visiting politicians were nowhere to be found. These fair-weather politicians are back to reap where they did not sow and they are going about it by demonizing and blackmailing those who helped lay the current foundation of the Labor Party in Enugu State. You can now judge for yourself who is actually acting for the ruling party as agents of destabilization.”

