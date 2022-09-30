By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A comedy-skit maker, Godwin Edet has said he was inspired to use local dialect to create content on topical issues in Akwa Ibom State because of the massive patronage and support he is enjoying from fans across the State.

The fast-rising content creator popularly known as FunnyGodwin Edet on social media, made this known in Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital while fielding questions from newsmen.

Edet whose satirical skit making receives rave reviews from lots of viewers and followers on various social media platforms, stressed that he enjoys, to make people smile in a depressing environment using the Ibibio, a widely spoken language in Akwa Ibom State.

He noted that he won’t drop the use of his local dialect despite being limited bu those who understand it, because it would contribute to preserving the language and giving the speakers their identity in the country with over 250 dialects.

Edet said: “One of the reasons I went into content creation was because there are not many here in the southern region who are into content creation.

“I had options of using English, but I know many people in the entertainment industry using their local dialects to represent their communities. What stops me from using my own dialect?

“Comedy-skit making is gradually turning me into a celebrity. Making people smile when many are going through different challenges has been my inspiration. And I savor the moment.

” I don’t think I am leaving the industry soon because I love comedy. I enjoy a lot not only comedy, bit content creation, and skit making here in Akwa Ibom.

“I think it’s a bit challenging, but I am glad I am one of the people starting it in Akwa Ibom, so I don’t think I will leave anytime soon.. Making people happy has been my dream”

The graduate of Fine and Industrial Arts, University of Uyo (UNIUYO), said though there are challenges such as lack of equipment and him not having a studio yet, that he would continue to make his mark in the entertainment industry.

