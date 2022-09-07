By Steve Oko

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, Professor Greg Ibe, has said that he is coming to serve the people and not to steal public funds.

Professor Ibe who stated this Wednesday on a live radio interview monitored in Umuahia, said God had already blessed him with all he needed in life, and did not need to steal to be accomplished.

He recalled that he had been a “street man” who had tried his hands on so many trades before God enabled him to achieve success.

The Professor of Entrepreneur also said his children were all established and he had no need to steal Abia’s money to enrich them.

” I have tried so many things: I’m a tailor, I’m a welder, I’m an accountant, I’m a professor. I have been prepared to serve and I’m coming to offer services not to steal.

” I don’t need to steal public funds to build another house. My children are settled. My interest is to serve the people for a better society and to create wealth for the people”.

The APGA governorship hopeful said his manifestoe, when implemented, would give birth to a new Abia where all indigenes of the state as well as strangers would be proud of.

RELATED NEWS