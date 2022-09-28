The protesters demand an end to illegal immigration in the US. Photo Credit: the New York Post

By Biodun Busari

Scores of armed Black Second Amendment activists took to the streets of Austin, Texas, the United States on Saturday demanding an end to illegal immigration.

The protesters who converged at the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club walked through the city towards Texas Capitol asking the President Joe Biden administration to close the US borders to illegal migrants.

According to the New York Post on Tuesday, the activists termed their march the “Second Amendment Unity Walk.”

As they filed through the streets, the activists sang in support of closed borders and requested that the migrants should go back to their home countries.

When one protester asked, “What do we want?” The group shouted, “Closed borders!”

“When do we want it?” the protester further asked. “Now,” the group answered.

“Immigrants, we’ve been here,” a woman yelled into a megaphone. “Take your a** home,” the group yelled in response.

Meanwhile, the report said one woman tried to introduce a “Build the wall” chant in reference to former President Donald Trump’s campaign promise to erect a border wall between the US and Mexico.

However, her attempt was not embraced as one of the protesters said, “Yeah, let’s not do that.”

The protest organiser said people who relocated to the country illegally take jobs from Black Americans.

Following the march, Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club founder Nick Bezzel said the group was not calling for an outright ban on immigration but posing against illegal immigration.

“A lot of times, jobs are taken away from black people because of illegal immigration. Black people are locked out from employment due to illegal immigration, so we want to stop illegal immigration so black people can make living wages,” Bezzel clarified.

The group, also revealed that compensations for the progenies of slaves were part of his campaign so as to protect Black Americans.

“There is a debt owed to black Americans who descended from child slavery,” Bezzel told the group.

