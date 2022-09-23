.

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reiterated his Government’s commitment to protecting lives and properties in Imo state.

At a press briefing in Owerri, the State capital, Governor Hope Uzodimma disclosed that the security incident at the Eke Ututu market in Orsu Local Government was a successful neutralization of an illegal bomb factory. The Governor said the operation was successfully carried out by the brave efforts of the men of the security forces in the State.

Governor Uzodimma also gave the assurance that the successful operation against illegal bomb manufacturers was an important step in restoring sanity to the community and its environs.

The Governor urged all peace-loving citizens and friends of Imo State to always alert security agencies or the Government of suspicious activity in their locality capable of undermining peace and security.

He promised that while the fight to secure and protect the lives and prosperities of Ndi Imo can never be compromised, the Government will rebuild the Eke Ututu market and compensate those impacted by the operation.

