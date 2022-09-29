.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The 2023 Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Katsina State, Dr Dikko Umar Radda has said that he is in the governorship race as a sacrifice to get things right in Katsina State again.

According to the former SMEDAN Boss, emerging as the governorship candidate of the Katsina APC has exposed him further to the challenges in Nigerian politics. Notwithstanding, Dikko said he is ready to make the desired sacrifice to make Katsina State a role model for other states in the country.

The APC governorship candidate made the call while fielding questions from journalists in Katsina State Capital on Tuesday.

Dikko also noted that Nigerian politicians as a matter of urgency need to transform from being self-serving to making quality sacrifice for the betterment of the Nigerian populace.

“I love politics. I thought it was a tea party but when I got elected as the gubernatorial candidate for the ruling party, everything changed. Now, I have a lot of responsibility up here (pointing a finger at his head). And I know I will face much higher responsibility if I win the election.

“So, politics it’s about sacrifice and we are ready to do the needed sacrifice for our people because somebody has to do it and if you don’t, you will allow ineffective people to take the mantle of leadership and the state will continue to suffer.

“So, God knows my intentions. I am coming in to make the desired sacrifice. I am sacrificing my life and my everything for this cause.

If God made it possible for me, Alhamdulillah, if God doesn’t, I still remain grateful to Him, knowing that I have played my own role but God did not allow it to happen. He (God) is the one that gives and takes leadership.

“Dikko who also decried the nature of politics in Nigeria said lots still needs to be done to get it right.

“The politics in Nigeria today is not good enough. It’s not based on ideology nor sacrifice, progress and development of the lower people at the pyramid.

“It’s ‘the politics of me and only me and myself.’ That’s the truth. 95% of Nigerian politicians are about themselves, not the people. They will tell you it is about the people but it is a lie. It’s not about the people.

“The people at the bottom of the pyramid are not also helping matters because they love those people more than those that fight for them because of the immediate gratifications they receive from them, not minding the consequences.”

RELATED NEWS