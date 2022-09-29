By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has promised to end insecurity, poverty and unemployment in the Nigeria if elected in 2023.

Obi , who made the promise at a rally organised by the Middle Belt Forum in Jos yesterday, also promised to address hunger, unemployment and corruption, said that he would promote quality of education at all levels and improve power supply.

”If you elect me as your president, I will end provide security at all levels so that our people can go to farm and by so doing, the issue of food insecurity and hunger will be a thing of the past. We will create jobs for our teeming unemployed youth and end poverty.

”We will make our educational system functional and improve electricity supply. We will block all leakages and end corruption at all levels; our government will be a responsible one. We will not fail Nigerians. We want a new Nigeria and we are determine to make Nigerians happy again,” he said.

Obi, however, advised the people to pray for a peaceful and credible elections in 2023, adding that only credible polls woukd produce credible leaders.

Earlier, Dr Pogu Bitrus, the President of Middle Belt Forum, said that the forum was in support of Obi’s candidature, insisting that his presidency would address the problems the Middle Belt had been faced with.

Bitrus explained that the forum had thrown its weight behind Obi based on the principle of justice and fairness.

”We didn’t arrive at the decision to support Peter Obi on sheer sentiments, but on the principle of justice and fairness.

”Again, after a careful study, we realise that Obi is competent and capable to take this nation out of its current challenges

”So, we organised this rally to show that we are fully in support of his candidature,”.he said.

Also speaking, Prophet Isa El-buba, the Convener of the Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), advised Nigerians to vote credible and responsibile leaders in 2023.

El-buba said as a preacher, he is supporting Obi because he believed he would salvage the nation from its current woes.

He, however, called on Nigerians, not to sale their votes and ensure they vote for credible candidates in the forthcoming polls.

Obi visited Da Gyang Buba, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman Plateau Council of Chiefs and Emirs.

