By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has vowed to fix the flood problem at the Ariaria international market,Aba and donated N10m to traders who lost their goods to the flood.

Ikpeazu, who stated this during a meeting with the traders at Government Lodge, Aba, explained that he will fail as a Governor if he concludes his tenure without putting an end to the flood menace at the market which had defied past administrations.

The Governor stated that he had always been disturbed by the plight of the traders which was what necessitated him rehabilitating roads leading to the Ariaria market.

Stressing that there was no motorable road in Aba when he assumed office in 2015, Ikpeazu noted his efforts in rehabilitating the Ekwereazu –Akwa Ibom road as well as Ukaegbu, Ehere and Faulks roads to boost access to the Ariaria market.

His words; “There’s no Abia State without Aba and there’s no Aba without Ariaria market. No Governor will succeed without paying attention to trade and commerce as far as Abia is concerned. We will fix the flood problem at the market. Ariaria market is at the lowest level of Aba, but the flood problem will soon be a thing of the past. I will fail as a Governor if I conclude my tenure without fixing the flood menace at the Ariaria market. I have taken steps to fix the problem within a month. There was no motorable road in Aba when assumed office in 2015. This why we did the Ekwereazu –Akwa Ibom, Ehere, Ukaegbu and Faulks roads to boost access to the Ariaria market.

The Governor also pledged to complete the rehabilitation of Faulks Road, stressing that his administration has already mapped out N1 billion for the project.

“Those who mocked us will see a new Faulks road. We will also complete the rehabilitation of Faulks road.I have already mapped out N1 billion for the project. I will tackle the Ariaria flood issue permanently. We must ensure that the flood problem is solved. If I fail to do it, then I didn’t do anything. Between now and the next one month, all water channels in Aba will be opened.”

He charged traders to stop disposing waste materials into the drainage channels to boost the water flow in the area.

Chairman of the Ariaria International market, Elder Emeka Igara, expressed gratitude to the Governor for coming to the aid of the traders.

Earlier, Anyanwu Austin, Ego Samuel and Chimaobi Godwin, who spoke on behalf of the victims also thanked the Governor and pleaded with him to open up the drainage channel leading to the Ifeobara pond to boost water flow in the market.

