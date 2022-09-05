.

By Prince Okafor

Nigeria’s electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric has urged its customers to disregard reports linking the company with a blackout in Lagos.

This is coming against the backdrop of reports over the weekend that the company is cutting supply to some communities in Lagos, following repair and upgrade of its facilities.

However, the company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Felix Ofulue in a statement made available to Vanguard, described the information as misleading, stressing that the project was aimed at improving power supply in Igando and the company had already completed similar maintenance projects in Alimosho and many other communities across its network.

He explained that the company was embarking on the replacement of obsolete panels at the Igando Injection Substation, which is aimed at improving power supply availability in that area.

He also pointed out that the exercise will last for 10 days and that only Feeders under Igando, Obadore, Akesan and Egan will be impacted, and not Alimosho or Lagos as erroneously reported

He reiterated Ikeja Electric’s commitment to improving the quality and availability of power supply across its network through the replacement of obsolete equipment and revamping of infrastructure.

“It is noteworthy to mention that improvement in power supply has been evident in other locations where planned replacement of panels by Ikeja Electric have already taken place. Moreso, the proactive move by the company to replace the equipment is aimed at avoiding sudden breakdowns.

“At Ikeja Electric we are committed to improving services to deliver a better customer experience. The successes recorded so far, especially in areas where similar projects were implemented have been generating commendation from our customers,” he said.

Ofulue appealed for the understanding of customers in Igando during the planned outage which will take place between Sept 6th and 15th, 2022, as they will enjoy improved power supply after the implementation of the project.

