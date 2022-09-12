By Vincent Ujumadu

REACTIONS have trailed Sunday’s attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South senatorial zone at the ever busy Enugwu Ukwu market along old Enugu – Onitsja road in which some aides of the senator lost their lives.

The state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo said his administration is fully determined to wipe out criminality in the state.

Other politicians in the state who reacted yesterday include the senator representing Anambra Central, Mrs Uche Ekwunife, the member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency, Hon Chris Azubogu and the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, in last year’s election in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba.

Governor Soludo, who reacted through his press secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, condemned the attack in strong terms and described the action as the last ditched effort of the sinking gunmen who have been decimated in most parts of the state.

“Governor Soludo condemns in strong terms, the attack by yet-to-be identified gunmen on Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy.

“His government is fully determined to wipe out every act of criminality in the state and these criminal elements,” Aburime said.

According to him, all security agencies have been placed on full alert to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous attack, assuring that they would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Azubogu, who hails from Nnewi as Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, said the news of the attack came to him as a rude shock.

He said: “More painful was the confirmation that some of his police escorts and aides lost their lives in that reprehensible and condemnable attack.

“With a heavy heart, I sincerely commiserate with the distinguished Senator; the families of his late aides and the entire police community over the lives lost during the attack.

“I am confident, in the face of assurances by Mr. Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, that security agencies will fish out the perpetrators of the barbaric attack and bring them to book.”

Similarly, Senator Ekwunife described the attack as unimaginable.

“My sincere condolences go to the families who lost their loved ones in the senseless carnage.

“Government must leave no stone unturned in arresting the security situation in our state and ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to justice,” she said.

Also reacting, Senator Andy Uba who represented Anambra South in the senate before Ifeanyi Ubah, while urging Governor Soludo to fish out the killers, observed that killings of this nature were alien to the Igbo.

In a statement he personally signed, Uba said: “The news came to me as a shock and I sincerely condemn the horrific attack. These attacks are uncalled for and it’s alien to Igbo culture to maim and kill humans.

“I commiserate with my brother and friend, Distinguished Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah and the families of his aides that lost their lives in Enugwu ukwu, Njikoka Local government Area of Anambra State.

“I urge the Government to do the needful in bringing total peaceful sanity to our dear Anambra State. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the families of the victims.”

