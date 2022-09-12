By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Anambra state police command yesterday confirmed the death of two policemen and three civilians during last Sunday’s deadly armed attack on Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Uba’s convoy at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Council Area of the state.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, two other policemen are currently receiving medical attention in the hospital.

Ikenga who spoke to newsmen on phone, yesterday, said the command would leave no stone unturned to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act, adding that the state Commissioner of Police Echeng Echeng has since deployed intelligent operatives to the appropriate locations to fish out those behind the masks.

He added that anybody linked with the attack would definitely face the full wrath of the law.

