Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Tuesday said it has recovered N2.8 billion assets in the last three years through its Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking initiative (CEPTi).

The ICPC Commissioner in Edo State,Mr Agwu Amefula, ICPC disclosed this during his presentation at the sensitisation dialogue with community influencers in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

The dialogue had traditional rulers, religious leaders and community based Civil Society Organisations in attendance.

Amefula said the commission had compelled close to 450 contractors back to sites to complete either abandoned or shoddy done projects.

He urged the “influencers to closely monitor corrupt practices and transparency issues” which he said had become rampant in the delivery of public projects in various communities.

Talking about the influencers, he said “It is essential for them to help on prevention of corruption through the study and review of operational systems (in procurement and implementation of public projects) in Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

“Education and Enlightenment of citizens in your domains and members of your congregations on and against comption is a must do task for you.

“Ensure that your communities are rid of all Corrupt practices through robust engagements and behavioural change strategies,” said the ICPC boss.

In her presentation, Mrs Ese Okwong, Assistant Director in the commission sought adherence to the national ethics and integrity policy developed by the ICPC in collaboration with the office of the Secretary to the Government of Federation and the National Orientation Agency.

Earlier in his opening address, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, ICPC chairman said the commission entered into partnership with the influencers to promote the policy and canvas their buy-in to enable nationwide success.

Owasanoye, who was represented by Grace Chinda lauded the Edo Government for helping to mobilise the audience.

