By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Owasanoye has said that 745 petitions were received from members of the public in six geopolitical zones.

According to him, the petitions are on constituency projects and tracking initiatives of the Commission across the country.

Owasanoye disclosed this yesterday in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, at the one-day sensitization dialogue with traditional, religious leaders and civil society organisations on national ethics, constituency and executive tracking initiatives.

He said that the ICPC initiatives could ensure positive behavioural change on the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP) launched in September 2020.

Declaring the sensitization dialogue open, Hon. Goni Ali Gujba of the ICPC, who represented Owasanoye; said: “Traditional and religious leaders are to uphold the core values of this policy and take ownership in their respective communities.”

According to him, the leaders are to address issues raised, as they affect the Nigerian civil service, including service delivery in Federal and State constituencies.

Besides, he added that ICPC has engaged services of traditional and religious leaders in 15 states across the geopolitical zones including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said that the leaders are to address areas of specific contributions from them as role models.

“The role models are on nation building and influencers of socioeconomic development,” he said.

He lamented that corruption has short-changed the entire members of the public, particularly the less privileged in society.

On the core values, the Borno state Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Sakaba Ishaku, disclosed that the core values of politics comprise human dignity, patriotism, personal responsibilities, integrity and national unity.

He warned that anyone or group that works to undermine and destroy the unity of the country should be considered to have committed the treasonable offences.

