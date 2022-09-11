By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywood diva and Rivers State deputy governorship candidate, Tonto Dikeh recently sent a message to those not satisfied with her lifestyle. In a post on her official Instagram handle, Totnto Dikeh who described herself as an overthinker, also said she would never apologise for being weird.

“Omo I’m an over-thinker and I am hardly ever wrong..Never apologize for being usual or weird. Celebrate your difference.” Tonto Dikeh posted.

Tonto Dikeh, it will be recalled, recently declared that she was done with acting; a decision she said won’t be affected by the outcome of next year’s elections.

Speaking with BBC News Pidgin, Tonto said she will not return to acting even if her party loses the governorship election in Rivers State.

When asked if she has completely retired from acting, the mother of one said, “I don’t like movies like that again and it’s been a long time since I acted on screen, you know. I’ve acted in about two films in 10 years, I appreciate that my path started from Nollywood, it is something that I respect, but it’s not something that has been in my life. So even after the election, it’s not something I’ll return to, but I’ll love to contribute to the industry when I get into power.”

