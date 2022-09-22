By Efosa Taiwo

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi has claimed that he was deceived into joining Chelsea after Antonio Conte gave him false promises of what his role would be.

Batshuayi joined Chelsea from Marseille during the summer transfer window of 2016, with Conte having taken charge at the Blues.

The Belgian believed he had been signed to pair Diego Costa, but struggled for game time before eventually departing after 77 appearances and five loan spells.

Speaking on why things did not go as planned Batshuayi told SPORT: “Conte was constantly contradicting himself. To start with my arrival. He called me and explained his project. He wanted me to play in a two-man frontline alongside Diego Costa. Did I believe that? Of course, because Conte has played with two attackers all his career. Except at Chelsea with me. I do not understand. The truth is that I have been fooled far too often.”

Batshuayi scored 25 goals at Chelsea, and claimed Premier League and FA Cup winners’ medals.

