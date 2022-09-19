By Efosa Taiwo

Everton midfielder, Alexander Iwobi was in spectacular form on Sunday as he helped Everton to a 1-0 victory over West Ham at the Goddison Park.

The 26-year-old provided the assist for Neal Maupay to hit home and hand Everton the only goal in the match, putting an end to their winless run of six games – their longest wait for a first league victory since 2010-11.

The assist makes it three assists for the Nigerian midfielder this season.

Iwobi has been in splendid form ever since manager Frank Lampard joined the Toffees.

Reacting to his performance that earned him the Man-of-the match award, the former Arsenal midfielder said, “I’ve always had the mindset that I can try to prove people wrong. The manager has given me faith to do so, and how to express myself as I always do in training.”

On his part, Frank Lampard expressed his delight over the win Lampard expressed delight over the win while lauding the passion of the fans

“The reality is we have worked hard this season and deserved more. Our fans are amazing. To hold on, fight, dig in, we showed a lot of parts. We will get better. This team has to be a reflection of the fans. The passion of the fans, they demand things and they’d better see them. We have players who can deliver those characters,” Lampard said.

“Hopefully our football can get even better, the fans are happy. Nobody is getting carried away. At the moment there is a decent feeling around the place.”

Iwobi is among the 25 players called up by Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro for the international friendly against Algeria slated for September 27 in Oran, Algeria.

