By Miftaudeen Raji and Efosa Taiwo

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has reason he is always ahead in his political game is borne out of the fact he does not engage in talks, but only does more of the work.

Tinubu, who made this assertion on Monday, in a tweet via his verified official Twitter handle, likened himself to an eagle, which flies high other than a parrot which only babbles.

The former governor of Lagos State tweeted, “I talk less, think more and do more. I am more of an eagle than a parrot. That is why I fly higher.”

His tweet comes on the heels of a jab hurled at him recently by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Recall that the opposition party had lampooned Tinubu over what it described as his fixation on the PDP amidst the glaring failures of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, noted Nigerians are appalled by yet another attempt by Tinubu, to divert attention from the main issues of the failures of the APC government by making derogatory remarks about the PDP.

In his reply to the PDP, Tinubu, has expressed surprise that the Peoples Democratic Party still exists as a political party.

He said looking at how the party was in its 16 years of ruling the country, he could not see a rail infrastructure that could do haulage, human and animal husbandry, food carriage from the South-West to the North.

The APC presidential candidate while speaking at the logo unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023, in Abuja described the opposition party, PDP as a party without direction, advising his party members not to compare themselves to them.

He lambasted the PDP for ruling Nigeria for 16 years with nothing to show for it.

He emphasized that his party is smarter than resorting to hurling insults at rival parties to gain advantage over them.

The APC presidential hopeful emphasized his party’s strength lies in identifying and solving the problems bedeviling the country.

