Wife of the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Liang Jianchun, on Wednesday declared her love for Nigerian dance and arts.

Jianchun, during a visit to the Nike Art Gallery in Lagos, described those aspects of Nigerian culture as unique and beautiful.

According to her, Nigerians are accommodating, hospitable and friendly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jianchun was taken round the three-floor gallery with an indepth explanation of the works in the gallery.

She was taught dance styles peculiar to the three ethnic groups in Nigeria as she danced along with members of the consulate who accompanied her.

Jianchun was also taught the mode of greeting in Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo.

“Lagos is a big city with beautiful culture. The people and the weather are friendly; the culture is open to all; and Nigerians are hospitable.

“I love Nigerian colourful paintings and arts generally; they are beautiful. I can see the real fine arts from Nigerians; am really surprised and this is very impressive.

“I love Lagos and Nigeria, loaded with beautiful culture, I have been taught how to dance and I promise to practise more when I get home.

“The dances tell more of how unique Nigerian culture is. The dances also reveal the diversities.

“Nigeria is a beautiful place for tourists. I hope more Chinese nationals will come and visit Lagos and Nigeria in general,” she said.

According to her, Nigeria and China have similarities in the areas of population, rich history and diversified cultures.

She said with improved collaboration, a brighter future was guaranteed for the two countries.

Jianchun noted that her favourite Nigerian cuisine was suya.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nike Art Gallery, Nike Okundaye, who was elated receiving Jianchun, said she was always ready to welcome more tourists from China.

Okundaye explained the value of arts and vital aspects of Nigerian culture.

She urged more Chinese nationals to consider Nigeria as the most suitable destination for tourists. (NAN)

