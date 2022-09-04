By Ayo Onikoyi

Curvaceous Nollywood actress, Angel Christopher known as Angel Gift Esther on social media has made her mark as an actress but seems to be more preoccupied presently with herbal products for sexual and skincare matters. She celebrated her birthday recently and made known what kind of girl lies beneath the facade of that unreachable sex symbol and goddess.

“I’m a very jealous girlfriend. I’m a cry, cry baby, I like being pampered and I love attention. I love communication, it’s very important to me, I love it when you ask, “baby what do you want?” I’m that girl that never allowed her problems to weigh her down,” she writes on her Facebook page.

The Delta State-based role interpreter, who has starred in over 20 movies, also shared embarrassing encounters she often faces because of her natural endowments.

“Nothing is new. People normally assume so many things about me. Some men just see me, and the next thing they do is ask me to marry them, without even knowing me. Others go as far as telling me that they would love to have sex with me. Just like that! Others send me different snapshots of their manhood to prove they are capable and can handle me well in bed,” she said.

