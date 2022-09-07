.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 26-year-old suspected ritualist, Olaolu Falowo, has confessed why he killed a farmer, and removed his body parts for money rituals, at Kuseru Village via Odigbo council area of Ondo State.

The victim’s body parts found in the suspect’s house include human limps (two legs and two arms) while a human skull in a sack was recovered from his father’s house during a search by police detectives.

A police source said the victim was murdered and his body parts removed by the suspected ritualist in collaboration with his father.

Falowo, who was paraded in Akure, the Ondo State capital, by the state police command, said he killed the victim, who, he claimed was a lunatic, to reduce his pains.

In an interview, the suspect claimed that the victim was a madman, who was sick and about to die in the forest.

“The victim was a sick madman. I killed him to reduce his pains and also took part of his body for sacrifice,” he said.

However, a family member of the deceased refuted the suspect’s claim, saying his brother was hail and hearty before he was gruesomely murdered by the suspect in his farm.

He told newsmen that his brother was a farmer who went to farm at Kuseru village.

The state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, said: “The suspect was in police custody for a case of attempted car theft and when a search was conducted in his house, human limps (two legs and two arms) were recovered while a human skull in a sack was recovered from his father’s house.”

Odunlami added that two suspects, a father and son, are in police custody.

