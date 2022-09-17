Fast rising Nigerian artiste Adaoji Ifeanyi Kingsley with the stage name Spenta is all set to release his first art project, an Extended Play titled Glory to Glory.

“I believe the songs on the EP will shake the Nigerian music industry. Asun, Hakuna Matata, Bambialla and Uto. Before the EP, Hakuna Matata will drop first in a few days time,” he said in a recent interview.

Spenta who under Akwaamaka music started his official music journey as a producer, says he derives inspirations from happenings around him. He further narrated his how music journey.

“I drive inspiration from experiences; mine and that of others. When I hear a story, I try to put words together to express how I feel about the situation. I started my music career from the church. I was a choir boy. I can handle all major music instrument. However, to upgrade myself, I went to Daylight music academy. I believe music is spiritual and the Nigerian music industry is really going places. I’m hopeful to work or collaborate with any artist who my sound aligns with. I’m happy to be a part of Akwaamaka music. The CEO of the label is my father and mentor in the industry,” he noted.

Speaking on the reasons he signed Spenta, the Founder of Akwaamaka music, High Chief Stanley Chukuwudi Obodoagwu, said, “I believe he is among the best. I have been with Spenta for years as a producer, he understands music; he writes, sings and producers. He is all in one. Akwaamaka Productions Limited is a multifaceted business entity focused on media, entertainment, music production, event planning and management.”

