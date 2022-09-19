By Efosa Taiwo

Former Chelsea midfielder, Andy Townsend has expressed doubt that Arsenal will put up a serious challenge for the English Premier League title this season.

The Gunners returned to top of the Premier League table with a comfortable 3-0 win away to Brentford on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have lost only once this season which came against Manchester United at Old Trafford, scooping 18 points out of a possible 21 to record one of their best starts to the EPL campaign in recent time.

However, Townsend does not see them as a serious title contender.

“I don’t believe they will be right up there when it matters, but I’m very impressed with what I’m witnessing right now,” Townsend told talkSPORT.

Former England striker, Alan Shearer also shared similar sentiment as he opined that despite starting the season on a good note, they cannot be called title contenders yet.

Shearer, however, conceded that this Arsenal’s side is different from the ones in the past.

“It’s not time to talk about them as title contenders yet, but people now know that this is a different Arsenal to the team we saw just 13 months ago,” Shearer wrote in his weekly column for the BBC.

“The Gunners’ 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday epitomised their progress under Mikel Arteta, because we all remember what happened in this fixture on the opening weekend of last season – when the Bees didn’t just beat them, they bullied them.

“Everything was different about Arsenal this time – in attack and defence, plus the way they controlled the game, and with their attitude and intensity. They ran out comfortable winners.”

