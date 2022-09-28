Abubakar Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku has said despite the hardship under the All Progressives Congress, APC-led President Muhammadu Buharia administration, his children will not leave for other countries.

Atiku made this assertion at a meeting held with the stakeholders of the South-East PDP in Enugu on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Atiku has assured that he would prioritise human capital development and quality education to enable young people to compete in the modern economy.

Atiku said, “In the government in which I served as Vice President, you saw Nigerians returning from abroad to invest in several opportunities in the country. Because I experienced it in my university.

“When I made sure I provide international standards, so many Nigerians from the United States and Europe came back not to Lagos or Abuja but to North-East Yola. They came back. All we need to do is to make sure we make our country attractive for them to return and they will return,” he added.

“Under the APC, the trend has since reversed. People cannot wait to run away from Nigeria. All of you have relatives, children who are running away to the United States, Canada. I have my own. I have refused any of them to go abroad and reside because I don’t believe it. We have to stay in this country.”

The former vice-president also promised he would ensure there is quality healthcare for the people.

“We shall also provide a good quality healthcare system that focuses on preventive care. We shall therefore make massive investment in this critical area. A well-educated and healthy workforce is critical for economy and wealth creation in today’s world,” he said.

The campaigns for the 2023 polls begin officially today.

