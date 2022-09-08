By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Ambassador Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dusumu, yesterday, urged Nigerians to ignore fake news being circulated in her name on the Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Awolowo-Dusumu, in a statement, noted that the fake news being circulated online by some news platforms, quoted her as warning Nigerians of a plot to get rid of Tinubu in favour of Shettima if they win the 2023 presidential election.

Describing the report as false, mischievous and wicked, she denied speaking with any journalist in recent times on any matter whatsoever including the 2023 presidential election and the candidates thereof.

The statement reads:

“I am not in partisan politics and I have not been in partisan politics for decades. I have neither endorsed nor condemned any candidate or party. I have no intention to do so. I refuse to be dragged into a matter I know nothing about. I advise whoever is behind this wicked lie to make better use of their time for the progress and development of our country, Nigeria.”

