By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party Governorship Aspirant in Enugu State has described as an elaborate hoax and a malicious damage on him, the allegation making rounds in the state that he collected Two billion naira from governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in order to cause crisis in the determination of who becomes the LP Governorship candidate in the state.

In a statement from the Odengene People’s Movement, OPM, an Nnaji governorship campaign organization, the Pilot denied having any transaction with Governor Ugwuanyi in that direction.

The Director General of the campaign group, Okey Ezirigwe said that the allegation was a ridiculous falsehood aimed at deceiving the People and discrediting Nnaji, noting that time and events would expose the lies and shame all those behind the misleading fabrication .

Ezirigwe said: “We have realized, that at this time, silence is no longer golden, we are exposed to a band of clandestine schemers and desperadoes who will not stop the prevarication but would do anything to achieve their political aims, including assassination of the character and hard earned reputation of their perceived threat, Capt. Evarest Nnaji.

“Capt. Nnaji, is an honourable gentleman who is respected and admired for his self discipline and strong principles. He is not the desperate types who in their quests for power, would betray trust or compromise integrity for a high bidder.

“He is not a transactional politician and will never make himself available to be used for negative political schemings, deceitful manipulations or treachery at any price or at the expense of his long built good name and reputation.

“We wish, therefore, to debunk in strongest terms, this falsehood invented to deceive the Public, impugn on the character and aspirations of our Principal.

“It should be noted, that aside the many Corporate Individual Social Responsibility interventions running into several billions of Naira executed by Capt. Nnaji in some Rural Communities within the State, including the 5.4km, comprehensively furnished, asphalted road he constructed for his Amugunze Community, he does not have any private business relationship with the person of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi that would warrant exchange of monies, Capt. Nnaji did not receive any money from the Governor or from anyone representing the Governor for any intent or for any purpose, he does not need Governor Ugwuanyi’s financial support or any form of patronage, to pursue his political aspirations; he is financially viable and fortunately blessed by God whom he serves .

“We, therefore, appeal to the General Public, to disregard this falsehood generated by dishonest men in an underhand attempt to expose Nnaji to public distrust and achieve undue advantage for themselves .

“Finally, we wish to remind those peddling the falsehood against Capt. Evarest Nnaji, of the moral imperative, that a false witness shall not go unpunished and he that speaketh lies shall not escape.”

