Nigerian born and Atlanta based Chinenye Carl Okafor who attended Pampers Private School, also did his high school at Kings College Lagos, He later went on to acquire Bsc in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Calabar.

DJ karlifornia who also has an Associate Bachelor from Georgia State University in I.T Audit and Cyber Security is currently working as a cyber security specialist with one of the leading tech companies in Atlanta, Georgia.

DJ Karlifornia is no doubt one of the most prominent and highly rated Disc Jockey’s in the United States, the multi award winning deejay is highly skilled in blending afrobeat, EDM, and Trap Music. He is fondly called the remix god who sends eargasms throughout Atlanta, Mexico and beyond.

DJ Karlifornia began his Dj career in various popular celebrity clubs in Calabar, Nigeria and went further with his career in Lagos state where he worked with Metro 97.7FM (radioNigeria).

In order to be the international Dj he envisioned, he took a leap of faith and moved to Los Angeles, California where he maintained a permanent appearance at the standard and the Library bar.

Fast forward to 2017, Karl became a force to reckon with and was already spinning in top clubs in Atlanta such as Vice Lounge, Evangadi, Josephine , eleven 45 , Living Room Lounge, Blu Lagoon, and also was a radio host for Be100RadioAfrica, a subsidiary of Be100RadioAtlanta, which is owned by Mz Debra Mizay and co run by her son Waka Flocka.

Having been able to carve a niche for himself in the entertainment business with his gifted fingers on the deck, everyone already know that deejays are the life of any party and DJ Karlifornia is currently known as the curator of a new genre called “Afro EDM” and “Afro progressive” which is actually not popular yet, but he has been working so hard to put the vibe out there and this is to also introduce to you the new wave, new genre and the next generation of world class deejaying. You can follow Karlifornia on all social media platforms to be up to date with all his career updates and projects on @djkarlifornia

