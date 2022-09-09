The Delta State Governor’s Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has said that the purported reduction of Nigerian fraudster Ramon Abass known as Hushpuppi will increase cybercrime.

Ossai who noted this on his Facebook said Huspuppi has influenced millions of youths negatively through Yahoo Yahoo.

“I know I am not holy but the truth is that reducing Huspuppi Sentence will end up increasing cybercrime.

“No matter his performance in prison , the stipulation punishment for cyber crime should be pronounced on him without sentiment.

“Crimes will drastically reduced in our society when sentiment is not apply while delivering judgment on those who committed a particular crime .”

“Punishment should be given according to the level of crime committed .

“Crimes are increasing daily in our society because people who committed crime are given consideration and their punishments are being reduced.

“This has given people’s the strong heart of committing crime because they know when Caught , they will end up spending few years in prison and come back to enjoy the Proceeds of crime.

“The fact is that, If at any time , I am found guilty let the actual punishment be given to me ”

RELATED NEWS