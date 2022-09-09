Humor Exclusive with Prince Hezekiah had a successful maiden edition. Ranging from various comedy performances that thrilled the crowd and made the event graceful. And as such, each attendant had smooth fun and lots of memorable experiences.

Prince Hezekiah was flagged out on stage and was in his element completely. His appearance was captivating and exclusive. Hezekiah’s performance ranged from being diverse characters on stage. As he mimics aptly and every single one he portrayed including being the popular Rivers State governor, a tout character and more further explores his cutting edge creative range as a professional stand up comedian.

Prince Hezekiah’s charm was mixed with humor and that glued him with the audience. He performed at his peak. Unarguably, there is no other prince of Nigerian comedy than Prince Hezekiah.

Gordons also thrilled the audience and his time rendered wonderful moments by plowing the crowd from one phase of laughter to the other. The legendary Nigerian comedian I Go Dye, also graced the stage. His performance was golden and was amongst those that elevated stand up comedy culture. Prince Hezekiah’s performance also took the bull by the horn to showcase his creative depth.

Further more, I Go Dye rounded up the maiden edition of “Humor Exclusive” with Prince Hezekiah prior to when other amazing recording artistes were rolled out. Humor Exclusive has become the new platform that spotlights the treasures within Port Harcourt. Both music talents and comedians, and with Prince Hezekiah on this affairs, stand up comedy culture is in safe hands.

