By Evelyn Usman, LAGOS

Vanguard Crime Editor, Mr Emma Nnadozie, escaped being lynched by over 100 commercial motorcyclists at Apple Junction area in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State, weekend.

Nnadozie was driving towards the 2nd Rainbow bus stop, in his KIA CERATO car, about 7.30 p.m., when two motorcyclists popularly called Okada riders rammed into each other on the lane directly beside him.

The impact of the collision flung one of the riders headlong, towards Nnadozie’s moving car, causing the rider to land on his head, directly under his left front tyre.

He swerved to his right side on impulse, clutching the steering wheel tightly and narrowly avoided crushing the rider’s head. But the rider’s motorcycle crashed into the car’s floodlight, damaging it.

Meanwhile, the route is one of the areas the Lagos State government banned operation of commercial motorcyclists.

Each time policemen came to enforce the ban, the motorcyclists, who are usually armed, would confront them, an action that led to the death of a man at 2nd Rainbow bus-stop along the Oshodi-Apapa expressway, two months ago.

How I narrowly escaped being lynched

Narrating how he narrowly escaped being lynched by motorcyclists that clustered around him, Nnadozie, who is still traumatised by the incident, said: “I made an effort to manoeuvre the car out of the wreckage of broken pieces of translucent glass, which went up like a volley of bullets and came down at the same speed, covering some portion of the road.

“Other Okada riders arrived, as if on cue. Swiftly, one after the other, they blocked my car. In a flash, no fewer than 20 dirty cravens surrounded me. From all sides, accusing fingers furiously directed angst at me.

I hastily stepped out of the vehicle and attempted to explain the incident by recapturing the scenes.

“My explanations fell on deaf ears. More riders joined the mob. Their rough statues formed a thick iron circle around my car, accusing me of being responsible for the incident.

“To drive their point home, one of them, a lean dark fellow, yanked off his hot exhaust pipe and used the steaming metal to etch a mark on my lower leg. A quick cloud of pain settled around my head.

“At this instant, I knew that my life was in grave danger. There is no mistaking this mob for normal commercial motorcyclists, yet, none of them witnessed the crash. None could give an account of how the incident took place.

“Most surprising was that none cared to help their wounded brothers, still lying on the road. They were only eager for a lone motorist’s blood. And to deal ruthlessly with other motorists found around the scene.

“Confusion enveloped the long evening. I reached for the cross I always tucked inside my dress pocket before driving out. Silent prayers poured out from the inner recesses of my being.

Help comes

“As I was shouting myself hoarse with one hand, explaining that I did not cause the accident, a young male bystander raised his voice from the pedestrian walkway. He explained how the accident occurred in two quick sentences. He also yelled at them that I was a victim. He raised his voice, explaining that I was not responsible for the accident, that I was a victim.

“He mustered the guts and approached the dagger-wielding mob, quietly repeating his explanation to as many as his brave heart encouraged him to come close enough to. Miraculously, two or three of them peered intently into my eyes in disbelief but still anticipated ‘bloody’ action.

“With bated breath, I kept on shouting, pleading my innocence. At this stage, one of the riders that was blocking the front side of my car gave way slightly. He drove away through the side of my car. While this was going on, more and more of the riders were still congregating around us. Obviously from the face and body language, with a clear intent to attack at the least signal.

The escape

“I seized the opportunity created by the biker that drove off and zoomed off without blinking an eyelid. As I was racing out of the scene, I noticed that some of the riders still came after me. I drove to a nearby nightclub, where I saw neatly clad private security men, keeping watch around the building. I drove towards their gate and the speed with which I approached them attracted their attention. They all rushed towards me.

“I explained my predicament to them. Pronto, they all came out, poised for war with the approaching Okada riders. They were telling me, ‘Oga relaxes, we will deal with them. They have been doing this to a lot of motorists. They will not succeed this time around.’

“The security men then moved towards them with their cudgels and sticks. Having seen their match, the scoundrels turned back and disappeared to God knows where.

“That was how I escaped being lynched, my car burnt by a gang of tyrannical, drug-infested, dirty layabouts masquerading as Okada riders, who have been allowed to operate freely and lawlessly without respect to human feelings, law and order.

“Who knows who may be their next victim in Lagos?”

