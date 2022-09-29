…Says nation currently chafing under leadership failure

As political activities leading up to the 2023 general elections in Nigeria commenced, Professor Akin Oyebode, has stressed the need to rescue Nigeria from its current quagmire through requisite leadership.

Oyebode, a professor of Jurisprudence and International Law, University of Lagos and Vice-Chancellor, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, made the remark in his paper, delivered at 9th Public Lecture of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, held at the church’s headquarters, Yaba, Lagos.

The topic of the 2022 public lecture, “A Nation at War with Herself: The Way Forward,” was a prelude to 67th Annual Convention of Foursquare Church in Nigeria.

The professor identified various factors responsible for the current predicament in Nigeria to include; Military incursion, fractured and disillusioned people, among others.

According to Oyebode,” Perhaps, equally devastating, if not, in fact, more grievous and debilitating impact on our psyche is military intervention in the country’s political process. The interregnum lasting three decades effectively arrested Nigeria’s political development and induced feelings of self-doubt and incompetence among the generality of the country’s political elite.

“Although it needs be admitted that upon their hijack of political power, the military tempered their rule with the cooptation and collaboration of elements of the civilian elite, military dictatorship set the hands of the clock back several decades.

“However, the lessons of the deleterious consequences of the military incursion into Nigeria’s political space have not been lost on Nigerians generally.

“It bears re-stating that the sorry state of affairs in the country very admirably captured in the theme of today’s event needs to be revisited in order to grapple with what must be done in order to effect a turnaround in the circumstances in which we have found ourselves.”

He added, “To cap it all, it is no exaggeration that Nigeria is currently chafing under leadership failure, a situation which had deepened the country’s crises.

“As is well-known, fish normally starts getting rotten from the head and, therefore, the consequences of this for the country are best imagined than described.

“In essence, the fate of the country has been hostage to the fancies and biases of our prospective political masters. A thorough grasp by the powers-that-be of what needs to be done in order to rescue Nigeria from its current quagmire and stasis constitutes the pre-requisite for success.

“Accordingly, except and unless Nigeria can put into power the requisite leadership that can navigate the country out of its morass and cul-de- sac into which it is embedded, all dreams of rescuing ourselves from our predicament is a futile effort hardly more effective than pouring water on the back of ducks.

“Awareness of the necessity for transformation by all and sundry makes the project so much easier. The need for a paradigm shift is self-evident but its actualization could be problematic except the right leadership is put in place.

“The evidence all over the country bespeaks imminent collapse and atrophy. As our people say, desperate situations warrant drastic solutions. It is, therefore, necessary to interrogate possible ways out of our predicament.”

“75 years after Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s poignant observation about Nigeria being a geographical expression, it is remarkable that we are yet to bite the bullet by doing the needful to move the needle and place the country on a higher notch.

“The inescapable conclusion one reaches concerning the country’s present predicament is that its roots are buried in the circumstances of our history, albeit complicated by our political failing and inability to confront critical issues that have been threatening national cohesion and social well-being.

Oyebode stressed that the nation is constantly assailed by what Roberto Unger calls “the burden of the past” and “until and unless this is addressed, Nigeria will continue to go round in circles.”

Speaking on Nigerians as fractured and disillusioned people, Oyebode said, “One of the manifestations of a broken and distressed polity is the high incidence of distrust and mistrust among the people occasioned by widespread violence and insecurity in the land.

“The fault lines of the country have become naked and pronounced that they can be likened to a sword of Damocles dangling menacingly over Nigeria’s corporate existence as well as its future.

“The triple fault lines of ethnicity, religion and class which has cast an existential pall over the reality of the country would seem to have rendered most difficult, if not actually, impossible the herculean task of nation-building and would suggest that ours was indeed a nation at war against itself.

“The situation becomes more complicated by the fact of occupation of the country’s political landscape largely by rabble-rousers, scare-mongers and opportunists who would stop at nothing including monochromatic slates and selfrighteous effusions bordering on propaganda and brinkmanship.

“In the face of numerous travails that threaten the very existence of the country–dwindling national financial fortunes, massive theft of oil and other mineral resources, spiraling stagflation, massive unemployment, a heavily indebted country, shutdown of the universities as a result of a seemingly unending strike action, capital and human flight, mass diffidence and loss of self-worth, among others,- political contenders have largely declined to make these issues the bases of their quest for political office.”

On panacea for Nigeria’s rescue

Oyebode continued: “Nigeria’s situation is so complex that many balk at the idea that there could be a possible way out. Yet, we cannot wring our hands in surrender in expectation of a deus ex machina more especially, when we number among the most optimistic people in the world. However, as Chinua Achebe informed us a few years ago, the primary problem in Nigeria is that of leadership. If only we can get the leadership issue right, everything else would fall in place.

“This explains why it is critically important that we take due advantage of the leadership recruitment choice facing us. While the cynics and pessimists among us would intone the misplaced reliance on the 2023 general elections, let it be sounded loud and clear that as we make our beds, so shall we lie on them.

“If the people make informed and rational political choices and vote in candidates that are in a position to make a difference in our existential circumstances, perhaps the country would be able to come to terms with its current challenges.

“The times call for the most competent hands, possessing the necessary presumption in their favour of capability to confront the country’s predicament with a view to effecting a turnaround in our fortunes.

“However, how to get this done through the electoral process is, perhaps, a most arduous, if not indeed impossible task. The fleeting constellation of candidates within the political panorama complicates the choice facing Nigerians, more so as there are no clear cut ideological distinctions among the contestants.

“The upshot of all this is that we would most likely end up with more of the same as each of the contestants attempts to feed the electorate with the same or similar diet of Eldorado while the teeming millions are left to deal with their privations. I believe empty romanticism in relation to Nigeria’s prospects would be less advantageous than a prognosis founded on cold-blooded rationality and realism.”

Earlier, General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Nigeria, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, said, “Our resolve to host this public lecture annually is borne out of the commitment and determination to contribute our quota as a church to the growth and development of our dear nation, Nigeria.

“One of our tenets of faith as a church denomination is the belief in Civil Government. The process of nation building and establishing the counsel of God, we believe is a task that should not be left only for a few but is one in which all of us as Nigerians must be involved.

“We have chosen as our topic this year: “A Nation at War with Herself: The Way Forward”. Nigeria is a nation of diverse cultural and ethnic nationalities that have coexisted for over a century.

“This year’s lecture is very strategic as it comes on the eve of the official commencement of political activities leading up to the 2023 general elections. We are therefore advocating for issue-based engagements, where all sides and interests are allowed to contribute their quota to the advancement and progress of our nation. In the words of Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is when good men do nothing.

“As a church, we shall continue to pray for the leadership and citizens of this country for the restoration of years of devastation of its God-given resources while also proffering the required counsel and advice where necessary to those in leadership. Nigeria will certainly attain the New Heights God has purposed for it where its current challenges will be overcome.”

