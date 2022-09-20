Man or woman, gay or straight— people generally cheat for very different reasons, experts have affirmed.

A licensed marriage and family therapist Shane Birkel, LMFT, explains that it’s likely more due to the way men and women are socialized than any innate differences between them.

As of right now, some research shows that men are more likely to cheat than women, with 20% of men have admitted to cheating compared to 13% of women.

However, to know if your boyfriend or husband is cheating on you, these are some of the common signs you should look out for in him.

1. Constantly rejecting your food.

The way to an African man’s heart is food. However, if he constantly rejects your food, especially his favorite without a convincing or known reason, you can bet that something is fishy.

2. Not asking you for sex

Due to the male testosterone hormone, a man is always horny and until that testosterone levels plummet, his sex drive will stay the same. But when you notice he does not ask you for sex and starts to put up a lazy attitude in bed especially on weekends when he doesn’t have much office work to battle with, you might want to confirm what else he is spending his energy on, because no matter how busy a man is, they are always eager to have sex, not for the physical reason only but for that sex gives them confidence, self-worth, connection, and validation.

3. Keeping late nights.

When your man starts keeping late nightlife as against his usual time of returning home, you might want to raise an eyebrow to know what is actually keeping him late. While his official routine might be one of the reasons, however, he needs to inform you so as to be able to put your mind at rest. But, note that when you don’t give him peace at home, he would prefer to stay at work or find solace elsewhere outside.

4. Passwording phone and always clearing chat history

If you don’t want to cry, don’t check a man’s phone, but if you are courageous enough to do so and you notice he is always clearing his chats, this is a sign that he is likely cheating. Also, if he keeps his passwords hidden from you then there is also an issue.

However, you might suspect foul play when he tells you his password today and changes it again the following day. A man that is extremely password sensitive might have something up his sleeves.

5. Complaining all the time

If you can feel that he is wary of the relationship, he complains about things that he didn’t complain about before, it is a red flag.

Suddenly, your food isn’t good enough for food, or the way you dress or constantly body shaming you then there is an issue, a man will never body shame his partner.

6. Not always around

For the average cheat, work is the easiest and regular excuse for why most men who cheat stay out these days. It’s a very old lie but a very good one also. The ‘work’ may include trips outside the state or outside the country and keeping late nights in the office, or even spending the night in the ‘office.’ Unusual changes to his usual work routine could very well be a sign he’s being unfaithful.

7. Names and numbers you don’t recognize.

Chances are your spouse won’t take the risk of entering the full name of the person he or she is cheating with, so look for numbers that are identified merely with initials or a first name. Also, look for suspicious names in their messaging and video chat apps.

