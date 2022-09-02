By Gabriel Olawale

Award-winning Nigerian rapper Ephraim Chinemerem Ihemefor, profoundly called McEEph, has made a bold statement about relationships and romance.

McEEph is one of the burgeoning talents with popular songs in the music industry right now. Following the release of his applauded single, ‘Give Them Moet,’ the wordsmith stated that a man cannot top his romantic game if money doesn’t come to play.

The musician noted that money is essential to express romantic gestures. He opined that when there is no money, being romantic can be mistaken for stalking, which is annoying and can cause chaos in relationship.

“How romantic can you be without money? Don’t just stress someone’s daughter”, the hip-hop artiste, McEEph, made this known in a conversation with respected entertainment journalist Adeyinka Oluwamayowa.

McEEph added, “I think being romantic without money is a little bit stressful. It doesn’t even work because it will definitely reach its elastic limit if money doesn’t come to play. Ask a lady her favorite romantic things her man did for her. You will discover most of them definitely have money as the key player.”

“You even need the right state of mind to bring out the best romantic part of you as a man. Sometimes, your romantic gestures might be mistaken for stalking when it’s too dry.”

“With all the pressure on a male African child in this economic dispensation, being romantic never gets better without money. You can only try, but without money, you can’t nail it. I’m simply saying we talk, but money talks more.”

Recently, McEEph premiered his latest single, ‘Give Them Moet’ and he has been getting positive reviews since its release.

