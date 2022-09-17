…Peter Obi is our President; we want change in Nigeria – Youths

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The proposed rally for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, was Saturday disrupted by men and officers of the Nigeria Police, including other security Agencies in the State.

The mammoth crowd, which gathered at Pastoral Centre of the Catholic Church in Abakaliki, were dispersed at the beginning of the event as fierce -looking police men shot teargas into the air from different locations.

The crowd, which couldn’t withstand the harsh reality of the teargas shot at them, retreated into the Church, where more teargasses was still released into the Church.

This development caused panic among the youths who are stanch supporters of the Obi movement for a better Nigeria.

The youths who were scattered everywhere around G-hoatel, Mile 50 road, Kpirikpiri road, among others expressed their disgust for the present administration in the State, for its role in ensuring that the rally for Peter Obi never held.

“Peter Obi is our President. This rally must hold. See them shooting teargasses directly at us. They are shooting directly into the Church.

“This is despicable. The present Government in Ebonyi is full of hypocrisy. Umahi said on TV that the rally can hold, we knew he was lieing See us now. Obi remains our President come 2023.”

No minding the teargas shot at the youths, they were still seen with their banners shouting “Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi, Obi” within the premises of the Church.

As the rally struggled to start within the Abakaliki metropolis, more and more youths were seen coming into Pastoral Centre, the venue of the takeoff point, in solidarity for the Presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi.

As the youths persisted, not minding the harsh treatment they got from the police, the rally was allowed to hold in the State.

In company of security forces, the Obidents marched round Abakaliki metropolis chanting Peter Obi for President.

In telephone chat, the Chairman of LP, Ebonyi State, Simplicity Jioke who was busy with coordinating the rally said: “We are not happy with the disruption.”

Reacting to the allegation that the State Government ordered the Police and other security Agencies to disrupt the rally, Chooks Oko, the

Special Assistant to Governor Umahi on Media & Strategy, said the Governor was not aware of any disruption.

“The attention of the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State has been drawn to some online publications and rumours making the rounds that he ordered the disruption of a gathering in support of one of the presidential candidates in the 2023 elections. This is not true.

‘The Executive Governor of Ebonyi state is certainly not aware of any disruption of any gathering as he didn’t order any. He is a democrat who believes firmly in the rule of law. He wishes every contending politician the very best and will insist on a level playing ground for all. If it is true that the police dispersed people, the answer will surely rest with the police.

“For record purposes, the relevant government agencies had approved the use of Abakaliki township stadium for a rally by the Labour party subject to the payment of some specified fees. Rather than pay the fees, it was gathered, the organizers chose to empty into the streets causing some untold hardships on the hapless citizens going about their daily pursuits.

“The police, we are told, had to step in to restore law and order. The Governor appeals to all citizens to always abide by the dictates of the law and decent living so that law and order will always reign supreme.

“He wishes all political parties and their candidates well and enjoins all to play the game by the rules.”

