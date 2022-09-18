A cleric, Rev. Favour Aderemi, has assured Nigerians that the challenges currently facing the nation will be a thing of the past, if they can allow God to have His way.

Aderemi, the District Overseer, Ayepe District of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, gave the assurance on Sunday at the Seventh Convocation/Upgrading of Ilesa District of the church.

Recall that the cleric spoke on the theme: “God of Perfection,” with the text taken from Mathew 5 verse 48.

Aderemi, who the pioneer Zonal Superintendent of the church in Ijesaland, said: “It is not only Nigeria that has problem.

“There are many nations of the world that have one problem or the other; even, the nation of Israel is also facing chaos and crises of varying dimensions.

“But when the country allows the ‘God of Perfection’ to intervene in their situations, it was delivered.

“So, if Nigerians can allow the God of Perfection to intervene in the affairs of this country, our nation will be delivered and things will become normal and perfect in our education, security, health and economy.”

According to him, we need the God of Perfection to really come into the affairs of things in this country by allowing Him to rule over the challenges facing us.

“If this is done, things will surely work well and we will all enjoy the good fruits of the land,” Aderemi said.

Earlier, Rev. Henry Obialor, the National Director of Home Mission, on behalf of the General Overseer of the church, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, pronounced the upgrade of Ilesa as a substantive district, after seven years of being a Missionary District.

Recall that Foursquare Gospel Church in Ilesa, which became a missionary in 2015, has now attained the status of full-fledged district, after seven years of operation.

In his acceptance speech, the newly-installed District Overseer of Ilesa District, Rev. Daniel Oduntan, promised to move the church in Ijesaland to the next level.

In his remarks, Pastor Olagoke Olatoye, the Chairman, Seventh Ilesa District Convocation/Upgrading, said: “Perfection in the Bible relates to a state of completeness or absolute wholeness. Biblical perfection involves freedom from fault, defect or shortcoming.

“Perfection is of the Lord and our perfection is in the Lord Jesus Christ. Nobody can attain perfection if he/she has not obtained a new creature in Christ Jesus.”

The ceremony was attended by five traditional rulers, including the Olumogbara of Mogbara-Ijesa; the Alaa of Ila-Ijesa; the Awikun of Iwikun-Ijesa; the Olubode of Oke-Ibode and the Olumuroko of Muroko-Ijesaland.

