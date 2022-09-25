By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular movie maker, Temilade Oyegoke otherwise known as OT Odimayo has revealed how her latest flick, Ohun Ti Mofe, which was released early September was pirated, reproduced and released by another movie producer days before it was released on Aree Ago TV.

Odimayo who could not hold back tears while sharing her ordeal lamented that after spending about 8 million naira on the movie project that was shot in Ibadan and featured prominent actors, she got the shock of her life when she was reading comments from her fans, knocking her for reproducing another person’s movie.

According to her, she had started promoting the new movie on Aree Ago TV and other platforms when she realised the writer of the movie had sold the same script to another producer, who allegedly released the movie and titled it “Adimula”.

“I am totally troubled about this sad development. My movie was released early September and I realised days later through comments and feedback that the same movie had been duplicated and reproduced. I spent over 8 million naira on this project and I am surprised that my fans have been bashing me on social media platforms because they felt I copied another producer’s job. “

When she confronted the script writer, who goes by the name, Ajiboye Olawusi, Odimayo said he pleaded guilty and apologised for the error he committed.

