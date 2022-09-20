It appears that the fast growing music Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Amosun Mujeeb Adekunle, is really having the best moment of his life as he continues to be in the news due to his trendy single titled ‘Yemasa’, featuring the ‘Able God’ crooner, Chinko Ekun.

The song in less that two months that it was released on the internet has garnered over a million streams on audiomack alone while it also got hundreds of thousands streams on other platforms, making the song become so popular around world. In fact, the song has topped and still topping different music charts in the country.

Given the current acceptance of the song, M’Kido seems to be receiving great accolades and attention that usual as the song is spreading like wildfire and he is quite very busy performing the hit song at different gigs in the country.

Recently he was in the news after he shutdown a concert at the Oduduwa University with his special and lively performance which made the audience go haywire. And he is still expected to perform at other lined up events before the end of the month.

RELATED NEWS