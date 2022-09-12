.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Goldmine investments by Belarusian officials in Zimbabwe are conduits for financing Russia’s aggression against Ukraine says Emesakoru Enifome, a global affairs analyst.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, Enifome chronicled how profits received by Belarusian officials from the trade in Zimbabwean gold go to finance the armed groups of Russia and Belarus against the backdrop of the food crisis in Africa.

According to him, activities of some powerful allies of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko contribute to the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine.

He said, “The full-scale, unprovoked armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, launched on February 24, 2022, has dire consequences for the entire world.

“Millions of people on different continents of the world have already felt the increase in the price of fuel and food. The especially sensitive issue of the energy and food crisis is currently felt in the countries of Asia and Africa.

“According to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, the global food, fuel and financial crisis could plunge millions of people into food insecurity and poverty. She said 1.2 billion people live in countries that are very sensitive to all three areas: finance, food and energy at the same time.

“But it is not only Putin and the Russian people who are to blame for this world crisis, but the help of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine from its first days has also been provided by Belarus, which is a component of the so-called

‘union state’ with the Russian Federation.

“From the territory of Belarus, the Russian army launched an attack on Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, and to this day continues constant rocket attacks on the civilian Ukrainian population.

“Therefore, Belarus is a de facto participant in Russia’s war against Ukraine and an accomplice to all war crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Ukraine.”

“At the same time, the leadership of some African countries continues to cooperate with the regimes of Russia and the Republic of Belarus – in particular, the government of Zimbabwe, which in 2018 signed a contract with Belarus for gold mining in this African country and plans to officially formalize the extension of this contract in May 2023.

“In March 2018, Belarus’ autocratic President Alexander Lukashenko dispatched his right-hand man Viktor Sheiman to Zimbabwe to negotiate trade and business deals on the government’s behalf.

Sherman has been one of Lukashenko’s closest allies ever since the 1994 electoral campaign that brought the strongman to power.

“After Sheiman returned from Harare, Belarus’s state-owned news agency said he had met with Zimbabwean officials to discuss expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, and that he had brokered an opportunity for the creation of a mining enterprise.

“Sheiman told Belarusian state television that the trip had produced deals to explore for minerals such as gold, platinum, and rare earth through a joint venture in mining.

‘The mining deal was presented as a collaboration between the two countries, and Sheiman said it was intended to ‘make a profit for Belarus’.

“But in fact, the new joint venture, Zim Goldfields, was secretly co-owned by Sheiman’s son, Sergei, with no stake for the Belarusian state.

“Sergei Sheiman’s partner in the gold venture was influential Belarusian businessman Alexander Zingman, who has served as Zimbabwe’s honorary consul in Belarus since around early 2019.

“Documents from the Pandora Papers — a massive leak to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists of nearly 12 million documents from 14 offshore corporate service providers, shared with media partners around the world — show how the two Belarusians used shell companies in Seychelles and the U.K. to mask their involvement and the conflict of interest at the heart of the deal.

“Thirty per cent of Zim Goldfields was held by Zimbabwe’s state-owned mining company, the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation (ZMDC), but the other 70 per cent was controlled by a U.K. shell company called Midlands Goldfields Limited.

“Its ownership was masked by a proxy — U.K. records name Robert Michael Friedberg as the director of the company — but leaked documents from the Pandora Papers show that Friedberg was acting on behalf of its owners as a nominee for a Seychelles entity with a similar name: Midlands Goldfields Foundation. And that entity was owned by Sergei Sheiman and Zingman, who had both reportedly been part of the March 2018 mission to Harare.

“Both shell companies appear to have been created specifically to take advantage of the opportunity afforded by Viktor Sheiman’s official visit to Zimbabwe: Midlands Goldfields in both the Seychelles and U.K. were incorporated just a few months before his trip, and Zim Goldfields was set up shortly after.

“Altrade DMCC, Zingman’s Dubai-based company, denied that Zingman had any involvement with the gold venture, despite his name, contact details, passport number and signature appearing in company records for Midlands Goldfields Limited.

“Zim Goldfields obtained permits to prospect for gold on nearly 55,000 hectares in three locations, including a site along the Mutare River, a waterway in eastern Zimbabwe whose name means ‘river of metals.’ The company was awarded a five-year ‘special grant’ in May 2018 to mine for gold in a section of the river.

“The joint venture agreement and articles of the association gave the owners of Midlands Goldfields extraordinary freedom to obscure their interest in Zim Goldfields.

“The documents allow Midlands Goldfields to transfer its shareholding to ‘any partnership or other body whether incorporated or not without the approval of its state-run partner ZMDC.

“It is obvious that the profits received by Belarus from the trade in Zimbabwean gold go to finance the armed groups of Russia and Belarus and thus only contribute to the continuation of hostilities in Ukraine.

“The result of this war has already been the creation by Russia of artificial obstacles to the export of Ukrainian grain, which threatens the population of other countries (primarily on the African continent) with the occurrence of a large-scale famine.

“Allowing an aggressor country to mine gold, including on the territory of Zimbabwe, can only be interpreted as aiding in the financing of international terrorism, since the millions of dollars earned from the trade in African gold go to finance the armed groups of Russia and Belarus, and only increase the level of threat to the survival of the peoples of Africa.

“The governments of African countries and the leadership of the International Intergovernmental organization “African Union” should not stand aside from similar actions of Zimbabwean politicians.

“The political elites of African countries must take all possible measures to prevent the financing of international terrorism and protect their peoples from artificial hunger, which is deliberately created by Russia and its ally, Belarus”.

