The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has recounted how National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu and some ex-generals ganged up against him to ensure he does not emerge as the presidential flagbearer of the party.

Wike had in May lost the presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar, and has since demanded the resignation of Ayu as the national chairman of the party.

Speaking in a media chat on Friday, the governor revealed the political manipulation that played up in the party’s presidential primary.

He claimed that Ayu manipulated the delegates to work for Atiku’s emergence as the presidential candidate.

He added that some ex-military generals and other PDP members also worked against him.

Wike said they all met on the night of the party’s presidential primary and special convention to prevent his emergence as the party’s presidential candidate.

“He was calling aspirants to withdraw for Atiku. I was there, Saraki and others were there.

“He manipulated the delegates. There was nothing Ayu did not do to ensure Wike didn’t emerge,” Wike said.

“Meetings upon meetings were going. Pressures were being mounted on people to step down.

“Even on the night of the convention meetings were going on. That is why we started our convention late.

“Some of the retired generals were involved. Some of the meetings were held in their houses. There is nothing they didn’t do for me to step down.

