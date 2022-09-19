Police in Osun have taken custody of a 28-year-old man, Ismail Adewuyi, found with a freshly-cut woman’s head and intestines in Ede area of the state.

Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, stated in Osogbo that the suspected ritualist was arrested on Saturday by one Isa Usman, a member of the Nigerian Hunters Association who took him to the police.

She added that Adewuyi was arrested by the hunter around at a cemetery.

Opalola stated also that police had started interrogating the suspect. (NAN)

