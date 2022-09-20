By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

A 20-year old suspect, Tosin Kolade, has been arrested by the Oyo State Police command for alleged defilement and murder of a 17-year old girl, Ifeoluwa Apanpa inside the auditorium of a Pentecostal church at Olodo in Egbeda Local Government area of the state

He was paraded before the newsmen by the state Commissioner of Police, Adewale Williams, at the state Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.

The victim was said to be on her way to her church when the suspected rapist under a false pretence sought her assistance in his own church that was closeby.

Kolade, in an interview with the newsmen, said his mother is a member of the sanitation department in the Church, hence his access to the key of the church.

He said: “I left where I was learning a vocational trade on the fateful day for the church under pretence that I was sick.

“I left home after picking the entrance key and left for church. My mother is a worker in the church and member of sanitation department. I pretended to be arranging the chairs of the church when I saw Ifeoluwa passing bye. I sought for her assistance not knowing what was running in my mind and she obliged.

“I forcefully demanded for her mobile phone and the password bus she resisted. This resulted in the scuffle between us. She fell down and hit her head on the floor. This gave me the opportunity to rape before she gave up the ghost inside the church.” Kolade explained.

Corroborating his narration in their report, the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso stated: “On Friday, 17/09/2022 at about 2030hrs, the Command through operatives attached to Iyana-Offa Divisional Police Headquarters were intimated about the sudden disappearance of Ifeoluwa, a 17-year old female who according to the report left for church at about 1600hrs and was yet to return home.

“A search party was immediately organized to demystify all possible angles to the disappearance, while this was ongoing as a call was placed to the parents of the deceased by an unknown caller stating clearly the deceased had been abducted.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the lifeless body of the deceased who was later found beside a Bible School at Olodo area, with a bloody genitalia, coupled with signs of struggling might have been manhandled before her eventual untimely death.

“In addition to the above, the Command has in its custody through diligent technological driven intelligence and investigation one Kolade Tosin ‘m’ 20yrs who has voluntarily confessed to committing the sinister action.”

He said investigation was ongoing as the case is closely monitored by the state Criminal Investigation Department, CID, with the assurances of immediate updates as soon as it is concluded.

RELATED NEWS