DUTSE—A 45-year-old housewife died while her husband sustained injuries in a building collapse in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa.

Spokesman of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Adamu Shehu, who confirmed the incident, said the incident occurred on Sunday at about 11:30 p.m., as a result of a downpour recorded in the area.

He said: “One Talatu Shehu, aged 45, a housewife at Auyakawa quarters in Gwaram LGA lost her life as the building in which she was sleeping with her husband collapsed.

“The incident occurred September 4, 2022, at about 11:30 p.m., following a downpour which led to the collapsed of the building while the couple was asleep.”

He said the husband, Malam Shehu Na’Allah, 60, survived the incident and was referred to the hospital, while his wife, Talatu died in the rubble.

The spokesman added that the remains of the deceased had been released to her family for burial after she was certified dead by a medical doctor.

According to him, the rain which lasted for many hours caused havoc destroying several mud houses in the area.

