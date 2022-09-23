A homeless man in a busy neighbourhood

By Biodun Busari

A homeless man in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, the United States has been accused of throwing faeces at a local business owner, Paul Scrivano.

Scrivano who was upset after the disgusting incident lodged complaints with officials stating they were not doing enough about the homeless in Sherman Oaks.

According to Yahoo News, Scrivano is the owner of the Blue Dog Beer Tavern in Sherman Oaks who has claimed the same homeless man throws faeces on the hood of his car every day and has the footage to prove it.

“Every day, it’s like ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.’ Literally a psych ward. Every single morning, I’m wiping that off my property before I have to do business,” lamented Scrivano.

A nearby restaurant owner in the same neighbourhood, Theo Marvo, shared Scrivano’s frustration adding, “It’s mostly the criminal aspect of the homeless and unhoused.”

The chairman of the Homelessness Committee, Attorney Larry Spade said local businesses have a right to be upset.

“Many business owners are at their wits’ end, they’re not getting the responsiveness that they need and that they deserve,” he explained.

“Individual homeless people will camp out in front of a store, make it their home, bring their possessions, use it as a bedroom. In the morning, when the business owners come to open up, they have to try to deal with a homeless person literally blocking the entrance to their business and then, they have to deal with cleaning up hazardous waste right in front of their business, right in Sherman Oaks, right on Ventura Boulevard.”

