By Adegboyega Adeleye

21-year-old sensation Mykhaylo Mudryk superb left-footed strike rescued a draw for Ukranian side, Shakhtar Donetsk as Celtic endured a frustrating Champions League night in Warsaw, Poland.

The match was played at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego (Polish Army Stadium),Warsaw as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

A deflected Rio Hatate effort had the dominant Scottish side deservedly ahead after just 10 minutes recorded as Bondarenko’s own goal.

Juranovic launched a long ball forward to the left. Hatate made an excellent support run and was found in the area, and his slightly scuffed effort with his left foot skipped beyond Trubin and rolled into the net. Kyogo was there for a tap-in.

Mykhaylo Mudryk equalised for Shakhtar in the 29th minute,

It was a quite brilliant finish from the winger. Shakhtar gets the wrong side of Celtic’s midfielders and slip a pass through to the rapid Mudryk, who streaks clear of Juranovic and fires the ball into the root of the net with his left leg.

The Ukrainians had a second disallowed as Mudryk strayed offside before a cute cut back after it had crossed the goal line.

Celtic wasted several chances to take the win in the second half with Giorgos Giakoumakis blazing over late on.

After losing 3-0 to Real Madrid in their opener last week in Glasgow, and drawing here, Celtic’s tough start continues with a trip to Germany to face RB Leipzig in three weeks’ time.

On the eve of the game, both teams alluded to the fact Shakhtar, playing their group games in Warsaw due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, would sit deep and look to strike on the break as they did against Leipzig last week in a surprise 4-1 win.

The stadium was well short of the expected 30,000 capacity – hardly surprising given that Shakhtar are playing their home games in a foreign country, Poland.

Celtic and Shakhtar sought for a late winner in Warsaw as the tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

Match stats

Mykhaylo Mudryk equaliser means Celtic have now only kept one clean sheet in their latest 34 away Champions League games – a 3-0 win over Anderlecht in the 2017-18 season.

Mykhailo Mudryk has been directly involved in more #UCL goals (4) than any other player so far this season: In 2 games, 2 goals and 2 assists

After winning all four home games in the Champions League in 2017-18, Shakhtar have since won just one of their last 13 as the designated home side (D7 L5).

