Hilda Dokubo

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian award-winning film actress, Hilda Dokubo has declared her interest to contest for the position of Asalga/Akulga federal constituency in the House of Representatives under the platform of Labour Party (LP).

The actress has also reiterated her support for the Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The 52-year-old took to her Instagram page with her campaign poster that showed she is running for a seat in the Asalga/Akulga constituency in the Federal House of Representatives.

She wrote, “My dear people, I write to apply… Yours OBIdiently.”

Dokubo has been very open about her support for Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

She participated in a street rally in Port Harcourt together with the youths in support of Obi’s candidacy.

RELATED NEWS