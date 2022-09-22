…Say wounded cops responding to treatment

By Steve Oko

Abia State Police Command, has appealed to members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of the hoodlums who attacked its personnel on a roadblock Wednesday in Umuahia to volunteer same.

The Command said that such information would assist it recover the ruffles stolen by the attacker.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in charge of Abia State, Geoffrey Ogbonna, who made the appeal in an interview with Vanguard on Thursday, vowed that those behind the attack on police men on duty in front of the State Criminal Investigation Department, CID, office would not go unpunished.

The Police Spokesman explained that contrary to reports in some quarters, the State CID was not invaded.

According to him it was two of the personnel on duty in front of the state CID building located at Uzuakoli Road that were attacked and their riffles stolen.

The PPRO said that the wounded cops were responding to treatment.

He said the hoodlums were being trailed and would not escape justice.

